Home » Municipality of Naples – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in the Council Room
News

Municipality of Naples – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in the Council Room

by admin
Municipality of Naples – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in the Council Room

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Peopleon 29 November, a moment of reflection and sharing with the Palestinian Community took place in the council room of Palazzo San Giacomo to celebrate the high symbolic value of the Day declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

Speakers included the deputy mayor Laura Lieto, the president of the City Council Enza Amato, the councilor Sergio D’Angelo and Shafik Kurtam President of the Palestinian Community of Campania, who underlined how the Municipality of Naples and its citizens have always supported the requests of the Palestinian people.
Also present were councilors Teresa Armato and Pierpaolo Baretta.

We celebrated the anniversary of the UN resolution recognizing the right of the Palestinian people to have a state -explained the deputy mayor Laura LietoIn fact today we celebrated peace. The city of Naples is a city open and attentive to differences and above all it is a city of peace”.

A message of peace comes from Naples and dialogue must be resumed, returning to the Oslo Peace Agreements – said the councilor Sergio d’Angeloa further message of peace would be to have a peace square dedicated to Rabin and Arafat in Naples”.

The cities and the Municipality of Naples must implement initiatives to ensure that the Palestinian people are guaranteed the possibility of having their own state – said the president Enza Amatoas regards the ongoing conflict which causes so many deaths among civilians, it is necessary to work with all our strength to stop the fire”.

You may also like

Quibdó: 12 alleged members of ‘Los Palmeños’ prosecuted

Dresden: Car rolled into Elbe reappeared

Declaration of the signatories of Charter 77 on...

Trump is based on dystopian fantasies

Princess Kate’s uncle will participate in British ‘Celebrity...

Flemish beer pong championship goes to Leuven (Leuven)...

Social communicator and her daughter suffered an accident

Roche reports positive study results with blood pressure...

There is no better known runner in the...

Governor Zorro inspected progress of the Recovery Plan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy