Municipality of Naples – International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in the Council Room

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Peopleon 29 November, a moment of reflection and sharing with the Palestinian Community took place in the council room of Palazzo San Giacomo to celebrate the high symbolic value of the Day declared by the United Nations General Assembly.

Speakers included the deputy mayor Laura Lieto, the president of the City Council Enza Amato, the councilor Sergio D’Angelo and Shafik Kurtam President of the Palestinian Community of Campania, who underlined how the Municipality of Naples and its citizens have always supported the requests of the Palestinian people.

Also present were councilors Teresa Armato and Pierpaolo Baretta.

“We celebrated the anniversary of the UN resolution recognizing the right of the Palestinian people to have a state -explained the deputy mayor Laura Lieto– In fact today we celebrated peace. The city of Naples is a city open and attentive to differences and above all it is a city of peace”.

”A message of peace comes from Naples and dialogue must be resumed, returning to the Oslo Peace Agreements – said the councilor Sergio d’Angelo– a further message of peace would be to have a peace square dedicated to Rabin and Arafat in Naples”.

“The cities and the Municipality of Naples must implement initiatives to ensure that the Palestinian people are guaranteed the possibility of having their own state – said the president Enza Amato– as regards the ongoing conflict which causes so many deaths among civilians, it is necessary to work with all our strength to stop the fire”.