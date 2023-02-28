Although the main attraction of the Capodimonte hill, in Naples, is the Capodimonte Museum and its Real Bosco, the whole Hill is actually a real triangle of Culture, whose vertices are given by the Archaeological Museum, the Hotel dei Poveri with the Botanical Garden and from the Reggia with the Capodimonte Park. Many points of historical and cultural interest emerge within and along the perimeter of this triangle called by the local associations “La Collina Gentile”.

“La Collina Gentile – prima-vera party along the slopes of Capodimonte and its surroundings is a kermesse, sponsored by the Municipality of Naples and the Municipality 3 Star San Carlo all’Arena which is inspired by the city 15 minutes away and has as its objective l establishment, from the bottom up, of a “Museum of the Landscape”, with the request and the hope that the Museums of the territory are no longer just places of conservation, containers of material goods to be handed down to future generations, but places from which to start a series of cultural processes of empowerment and citizen participation and strategic reference for the community” – declared Carmine Maturo and Sara Cucciolito, coordinators of the initiative.

“The routes traced along the slopes of the Capodimonte Hill have a lot to offer – he underlined the Councilor for Tourism Teresa Armato – in fact they represent itineraries of art and places of ancient traditions, but they are also to be discovered and appreciated from the point of view of landscape and environmental sustainability. Traveling along them will offer visitors unprecedented and stimulating experiences and will allow the wealth of tourism to be distributed more evenly throughout the territory that extends from Via Foria to Capodimonte and its surroundings”.

The initiative starts with a round table that will take place on March 1 at 4.30 pm at the library of the Caselli Institute in the Real Bosco di Capodimonteto which the associations have invited technicians and institutions who, each from their own point of view and competence, will deal with the territory of La Collina Gentile.

They will participate: Valter Luca De Bartolomeis – head teacher Institute with rare address G. Caselli, Hon Luciano Schifone – Advisor to the Minister of Culture, Luigi Carbone – President of the Culture Commission of the City of Naples, Fabio Greco – President of the 3 Star San Carlo all’Arena Municipality, Leonardo di Mauro – professor of History of the City and the Landscape at the University of Naples Federico II, Vincenzo Russo – Urban Architect, Francesco Schioppa – Metropolitan Park Authority of the Hills of Naples, Francesco Escalona – Territorial Architect, – Paola Silvi President Legambiente Literary Park Vesuvius, Filomena Sardella – ICOM Campania Regional Coordinator.

Subsequently, in the following 5 weekends, the places and itineraries of La Collina Gentile will come alive with initiatives, walks, urban trekking, theatrical visits curated by 19 subjects (complete program is attached).



“It is often said that Naples is an ‘open-air museum’ and it is. –

he underlined the President of the Culture Commission Luigi Carbone – a museum understood as a place to preserve but also to revive, modernize, make known and always create new ideas for dialogue and vision. So initiatives like these from the Collina Gentile are welcome, which aim to always create new fruition ideas and unusual itineraries to promote polycentric Naples. And obviously the Landscape Museum is welcome, a lively and lively place that will appeal to citizens and visitors who arrive in the city”.

The initiative is twinned with the sustainability week organized by the Altrimondi Association. Member associations and artists:

– Friends of the Real Bosco di Capodimonte Aps



– Green People / The Look that Transforms



– Neapolitan Association of Cultural Heritage



– Seed Association and Social Cooperative Forest



– Locus Iste Places and APS Memory

– Association FREELY



– Muna Association



– PACHAMAMA ODV Association in collaboration with Roberto Vetromile of Discovering Wild Plants and Candida Bevilacqua of Wild Ferment.



Marinella DiMartino



– Green

Polis

– Fiab Napoli Cicloverdi in collaboration with Artexperience



– APSIS Napoli



– Bridges between neighborhood and Vallone Aps Association in collaboration with the Passi & Note Association



– Zena Rotundi

