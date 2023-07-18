Home » Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising for Michelangelo Pistoletto’s “Venus of Rags”.
Municipality of Naples – Let’s rebuild it! Fundraising for Michelangelo Pistoletto’s “Venus of Rags”.

Municipality of Naples – Let's rebuild it! Fundraising for Michelangelo Pistoletto's "Venus of Rags".

Participate in the fundraiser to rebuild Michelangelo Pistoletto’s “Venus of rags”.

To contribute:
current account, opened at the Naples branch of Banca Intesa in the name of “L’Altra Napoli” Philanthropic Organization, dedicated to fundraising.

reason for the payment:

“The Other Naples for the Venus”

Coordinate IBAN: IT44O0306909606100000197564

