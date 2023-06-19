Municipality of Naples – Line 2 metro: extraordinary subway rides after the Coldplay concerts scheduled for 21 and 22 June 2023 at the Maradona stadium

Trenitalia regional train (FS Italiane Group), in agreement with the Campania Region and the Municipality of Naples, will circulate more underground trains of Line 2, for a total of over 20 thousand additional seats, so as to allow an easier outflow of spectators.



There will be 40 extra trips each evening departing from Naples Campi Flegrei, 20 towards Naples San Giovanni-Barra and 20 towards Pozzuoli, until 1 am. According to a note, only those who show a regular travel ticket to the railway staff who, in collaboration with Polfer, will direct the passengers to the platforms of the departing subways will be allowed on board. Given the scale of the events, it is preferable to purchase the train ticket in advance to avoid queues or long waits at the counter. All metro tickets purchased on the App and self-service, regardless of the selected time slot, will also be valid for extraordinary journeys.

Furthermore, the Naples Campi Flegrei ticket office will exceptionally remain open until 1 am, while the Piazza Leopardi stop will be closed from 9 pm until the end of the event for both days.

