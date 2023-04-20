Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023

Lions Day 2023 will take place in Piazza Plebiscito on 22 and 23 April. An event, sponsored by Cduring which free vision screening, diabetes and nutritional prevention, dental and cardiological visits will be carried out. An inflatable playground will be made available for children.

“It is an important appointment ready to offer citizens a series of free screenings all linked to the main charitable activities carried out over the years by the Lions Clubs, and it is also made possible thanks to the generous availability of numerous operators and professionals – declares the councilor for health Vincent Santagada – Diseases cannot only be avoided but it is necessary to educate in prevention and provide the right tools to the community and above all to the less well-off so that their spread and aggravation can be counteracted”.

The event will take place together with the Telethon Foundation’s Walk of Life 2023 initiative, a competitive race and walk for research into rare genetic diseases.