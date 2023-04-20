Home » Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023
News

Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Lions Day 2023
Lions Day 2023 will take place in Piazza Plebiscito on 22 and 23 April. An event, sponsored by Cmunicipality of Naples, during which free vision screening, diabetes and nutritional prevention, dental and cardiological visits will be carried out. An inflatable playground will be made available for children.

It is an important appointment ready to offer citizens a series of free screenings all linked to the main charitable activities carried out over the years by the Lions Clubs, and it is also made possible thanks to the generous availability of numerous operators and professionals – declares the councilor for health Vincent Santagada – Diseases cannot only be avoided but it is necessary to educate in prevention and provide the right tools to the community and above all to the less well-off so that their spread and aggravation can be counteracted”.

The event will take place together with the Telethon Foundation’s Walk of Life 2023 initiative, a competitive race and walk for research into rare genetic diseases.

See also  3/7 China Scan Participate in China's A-share market

You may also like

Road accident in Soyapango leaves two people in...

Letters, culture and flavors of Mexico fill the...

The Jiangsu Provincial Government Holds the Economic Operation...

Uss eats caviar and in Italy it’s a...

Barcelona misses penalties and Bauman gives him victory...

They robbed the gang of 5 in Valledupar:...

Freight train derails between Sesto and Castello, rail...

Laws and institutional presence would be the way...

motorcycle thieves lurking in southern Cali

2023 “Scholarly Jilin” reading season kicks off

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy