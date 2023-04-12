The Councilor for Youth Policies of the Municipality of Naples Chiara Marciani, together with the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi, delivers the NEXT GEN NA recognition to the actor Matteo Paolillo and to the producer Roberto Sessa for the profuse commitment in the realization of the TV series Mare Fuori.

The award delivery, together with an unedited interview, will be broadcast on Friday, April 14, 2023, on the social channels of the Department, of Next Generation (NA) and on the media partners in a special episode of Next Generation.

Given the profuse commitment in the creation of the Mare Fuori series which contributes to spreading positive values ​​linked to young people, Chiara Marciani, Councilor for Youth Policies, with the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, delivers to Matteo Paolillo (actor and singer) and Roberto Sessa (producer Picomedia) the official recognition Next Generation (NA).

Mare Fuori tells the protagonists’ desire to be free from stereotypes and labels, escaping from the prison of their mind and making their world better, amid a thousand obstacles. The protagonists of the series show that they want and know how to redeem themselves as well as the city of Naples which, from this story full of hope, emerges renewed.

The certification delivery event, held in Molo San Vincenzo, will be broadcast on Friday 14 April 2023 on the social channels of the Mayor, the Councilorship and Next Generation (NA) and on the initiative’s media partners.

Here, Matteo Paolillo and Roberto Sessa were interviewed by Chiara Marciani and Gaetano Manfredi within a special episode of Next Generation (NA): the cross-media format organized by the Department of Labor and Youth Policies of the City of Naples with the scientific direction of the SocietingLAB (the Social Digital Innovation laboratory of Federico II of Naples) in collaboration with the Youth Observatory, patronage of RAI Campania and the support of various media partners.

The format was designed to capture the real needs of young people by involving, in addition to the “traditional” media, digital means of communication, gaining broad consensus with a total of 2,743,034 contacts achieved during the entire span of the campaign which took place in December 2022.

The episodes of the format saw Councilor Chiara Marciani interview, live on Twitch, young Neapolitans who have emblematic stories to tell and who can indicate precious escape routes towards a renewed vision of the city.

The Councilor met with Mattia Barbarossa (startupper), Egidio Cerrone (founder of Puok), Sara Mormile – aka Sara Penelope Robin – (actress and content creator), Sabrina Efionayi (writer) trying to answer important questions such as: How do young people imagine the Naples of the future? What would they like implemented for them?

The format had, and will have in future editions, the aim of creating an opportunity for dialogue and discussion between young people and the Public Administration to imagine a Naples that knows how to go beyond stereotypes and oleographies, which welcomes and knows how to give voice to the next generation .