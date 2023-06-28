Home » Municipality of Naples – Mayor Manfredi awarded the Cesport water polo athletes
Municipality of Naples – Mayor Manfredi awarded the Cesport water polo athletes

Mayor Manfredi and the councilor for sport Emanuela Ferrante awarded the Cesport water polo athletes at Palazzo San Giacomo, a Neapolitan team that this year won the Serie C championship and returned to Serie B.
It is an important result not only for athletes –said the mayorbut for all the Neapolitan and Campanian movement that is improving and involving more and more people and territories. We count a lot on sport also in the light of Naples’ candidacy for European Capital of Sport 2026. These continuous and progressive successes also encourage us to proceed with the recovery plan to make the facilities available for both competitive and amateur activities”.

I’m really excited about the achievement of these guys – said theCouncilor Ferrantewho after only one year in Serie C managed to get promoted to Serie B. Naples must truly become a sports city at all levels, giving space to water sports, above all on which we are focusing so much, hoping to bring to Naples also the federal swimming pole at the Scandone swimming pool; and certainly this performance was another step in that direction“.
We are enormously pleased to have recovered immediately to go to the cadetry – said the president of Cesport Giuseppe Espositowith a group that grew up within Cesport, now historians of the Vomero swimming pool“.

