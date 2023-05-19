Municipality of Naples – “Naples Fashion Design 2023” at the Maschio Angioino

This morning in the Sala Giunta of Palazzo San Giacomo, in the presence of the Councilor for Youth and Work Chiara Marciani, the organizer art director Maurizio Martiniello and the journalist Rosanna Cancellieri, the event “Napoli Moda Design 2023” was presented courtyard of the Maschio Angioino on 9-10-11 June.

The theme of the 2023 edition will be nature, a source of inspiration for creativity.

In the internal courtyard of the Maschio Angioino, 7 steel towers up to 10 meters high will be installed, each of which will contain a tree, to underline the strong green sensibility of Napoli Moda Design. The installations bear the signature of Maurizio Martiniello.

There will be three days of full immersion in the world of those who invent and shape inspiration. On display there will be fabrics, clothes, ceramics, furnishings and illustrations of how the works take shape.

The organizers have also announced their intention to restore the painting “The Virgin, Christ and Saint Nicholas” by Paolo De Matteis, now located in the Maschio Angioino.

L’councilor Marciani: “We are very happy to be able to host and to be an active part in this project which concerns the excellence of our city such as fashion, design and culture in general. It is also a way to introduce the artists of our city and many innovative projects that we hope will be a driving force to bring out these young artists”

L’art director, Maurizio Martiniello: “Beauty as protagonist of our soul, of aesthetics, of design, of architecture, of fashion. This appointment, as always, has the aim of enhancing the best of Naples: talent and creativity. We have reached the tenth edition, I am proud of this achievement. Thanks to the Municipality of Naples for having supported the initiative by offering patronage and thanks to the sponsors who will showcase their products. Works and fashion shows, all in the name of nature. We are waiting for you”.