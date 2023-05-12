Home » Municipality of Naples – Naples
News

Municipality of Naples – Naples

by admin
Municipality of Naples – Naples
Page content

Today the Giro d’Italia stopped in Naples, with the start and finish in the city after passing through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the province

Il Mayor Manfredi in the morning he visited the stands at the Pink Village and kicked off the start of the stage and in the afternoon he welcomed the tadpoles on arrival and took part in the awards

Pink village and start of stage

Arrival and awards

See also  A total of 2,044 local confirmed cases have been reported in this round of epidemic in Xi'an, and 1 new case was found in the centralized isolation point-Western Net (Shaanxi News Net)

You may also like

Do a good job in the employment and...

Whistleblowing, reporting of wrongdoing in the workplace: what...

DOM benefits more young people with the Specialization...

Political thermometer: Petro talks about alleged ‘coup’

in exchange for a month all inclusive in...

Three arrested for transporting endangered wildlife specimens

Murdered Mario García Moreno – Chocó7días.com

Xi Jinping’s Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Relief Work:...

“Investing in knowledge, a decisive element for seizing...

Davide Lo Surdo, a name written in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy