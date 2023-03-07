The Presidents, Secretaries and Scrutineers of polling stations who participated in the electoral consultations of 25 September 2022 are informed that bank transfers have been issued for the payment of fees.

Payment of mandates in cash, i.e. not domiciled on bank or postal Ibans, it will be carried out by the Intesa Sanpaolo Spa Treasurer at the branches in the city of Naples equipped with cash service, of which the list is attached.



The beneficiaries will be able to go to the branches with an identification document and tax code.

Access to the branches indicated below will be permitted exclusively in compliance with the indications contained in the notices to the public / signs for users, displayed from time to time on the instructions of the Bank/Treasurer Management, in compliance with government provisions and/or dictated by urgent contingent security reasons.

Payments will start from 7 March 2023.

