Municipality of Naples – Notice for payment of fees for polling station members

Municipality of Naples – Notice for payment of fees for polling station members
Notice of publication of the remaining mandates to pay fees to members of the Electoral Offices for consultations: regional elections and referendum 09.20-21.2020; administrative elections 3-4.10.2021; referendum 12.06.2022.
Payments will start on the 24th of the current month.

