Municipality of Naples – Notice of the public selection for the hiring of the “Chemical Analysis Manager” of the ABC Napoli Company

ABC (Acqua Bene Comune) Napoli as has announced a public selection for the permanent recruitment of the “Chemical Analysis Manager” of the Water Control Laboratory.

Interested parties can view the procedure in the Notice of Selection available here.

The first phase of the proceeding was entrusted to the company Randstad Italia Spa

The application for admission must be presented no later than 12:00 on 07/17/2023 connecting to the following link:

https://selezione.pa.randstad.it/responsabilechimicoabc

Candidates will be able to ask information relating to the selective aspects falling within the competence of ABC Napoli of this procedure to the following email address [email protected]

