Italservice Pesaro, which has won the last two editions of the event, is ready to put its title back up for grabs and will do so against top level opponents such as Napoli Futsal, Feldi Eboli and Real San Giuseppe. Three teams from Campania that will go on the assault for their first title.The 38th edition of the Italian Cup will see its final act broadcast live on Sky Sport.

Ticket office

To book a place in the two days of the Pala Vesuvio it will be necessary to book on the site www.futsalevents.it.

To welcome the event, theCouncilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Naples Emanuela Ferrante: “We have the honor of hosting at the Pala Vesuvio in Ponticelli, on 25 and 26 March, the Final Four of the Italian Cup of Serie A men’s 5-a-side football, an initiative carried out as part of the broader project “Naples European capital of sport 2026. The initiative represents an event of great national importance, the cup final being held for the first time in Naples. The races promise to be even more exciting as, among the four participants, we boast the presence of three teams from Campania. We invite everyone to participate in this important sporting event and to support the teams from Campania and the team from Naples, first in the championship”.

According to President of the Futsal Division Luca Bergamini “For the Italian futsal movement, the Coppa Italia has always been a unique event with an inimitable charm. The renewed formula of the Final Four will guarantee even greater competition, matches that will be very tight: I am sure it will be an incredible show. We expect a great public response from the city of Naples and Campania, a land that has always been extremely receptive to the world of futsal. I have to thank the Municipality of Naples, in the person of the Councilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities Emanuela Ferrante, as well as the President of the Campania Regional Committee Carmine Zigarelli and the Futsal Delegate of the Committee itself Vincenzo Boccarusso for the extreme commitment and dedication with which they did their utmost to support the realization of the event”.

Just the president of CR Campania Carmine Zigarelli wanted to do the honors of the house: “We are delighted to host the Coppa Italia Final Four in Naples. We thank the Councilor for Sport Emanuela Ferrante and the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi for their collaboration and great support. It will certainly be an exciting sporting event, which will see three bells committed to conquering the coveted trophy. Campania is becoming more and more the protagonist and central player in the national amateur and youth football scene, and this is the result of the synergy between all the institutions and our clubs, and of the commitment made by all of us to give prestige to our beloved land”.

IL COMPETITION SCHEDULE FINAL FOUR COPPA ITALIA – Pala Vesuvio DI NAPOLISEMIFINALS, 25/03/2023 A) Semifinal 1-Semifinal 2 at 18.00 live on Sky Sport B) Semifinal 3-Semifinal 4 at 21.00 live on Sky Sport

FINAL, 26/03/2023 C) Winner of Semifinal A – Winner of Semifinal B, 18.00 live on Sky Sport