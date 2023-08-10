Home » Municipality of Naples – Opening of cultural facilities in August 2023
Municipality of Naples – Opening of cultural facilities in August 2023

Castel Nuovo

– open every Saturday from 8:30 to 18:30
– open on 15 August 2023, with free admission and no reservation required, allowing access to the Piazza d’Armi (Monumental Courtyard) from 8:30 to 14:00, with last admission at 13.

For details:
www.comune.napoli.it/maschioangioino

For “Summer in Naples” events:
www.comune.napoli.it/estateanapoli2023

PAN

– open on 15 August 2023 from 9:30 to 14.00


– open every Saturday and Sunday of the month from 9:30 to 19:30

Current exhibitions:
From Miraglia to Vesuvius – Nicola Rivelli (open until 31 August)
Amazing Naples – Christophe Mourey (open until August 31st)

Convent of San Domenico Maggiore
– open every Saturday from 9.00 to 19.00

– 15 August 2023 closed


Church of San Severo al Pendino

– open every Saturday from 13.00 to 19.00
– 15 August 2023 closed

Monumental complex of the Annunziata

– open every Saturday from 9.00 to 13.30
– 15 August 2023 closed


Municipal area of ​​Piazza Forcella

– open on Saturdays and Sundays and holidays from 9.00 to 18.00

– 15 August 2023 open from 9.00 to 18.00

The Pompeian cottage it opens only on the occasion of events and on the dates indicated there are no scheduled events. Castel dell’Ovo and the Fontanelle Cemetery remain closed.

