Municipality of Naples – "Pessoa Luna Park" at the former Military Hospital

Pessoa Luna Park was presented this morning at Palazzo San Giacomo, a cultural project set up in the park of the Spanish Quarters – former Military Hospital – which lightly crosses art, play, music, children’s education, well-being of community.
Funded under the «Fermenti» tender by the Department for Youth Policies and the Universal Civil Service, the project is sponsored by the Municipality of Naples.
The collaboration with the artist Roxy in The Box is confirmed, with the four installations «biliardin», a table football with 22 female characters, suggesting “sisterhood” instead of competition; «richners», a target practice against homophobia; «Bigotteria», a game against respectability and clichés; And “Naturaless», which investigates the relationship between urban inhabitants and nature.

From 16 June live music appointments with Tartaglia Aneuro and Jovine, Gabriele Esposito, I disintegrati, Aldolà Chivalà, Dadà and Raiz in duo. Art workshops for the little ones are also scheduled from 16 to 18 June.
Admission to Pessoa Luna Park is free with limited capacity; booking is therefore recommended on www.pessoalunapark.it
It is a project that is part of the Innovation Quarters – said theyouth councilor Chiara Marcianifinanced with European funds. This initiative has taken up an unusual place in our city and enhanced it: someone said that going to Pessoa Luna Park is like entering a dream.”
An irreverent, bizarre, dreamy cultural project – explained the artistic director Azzurra Galeotawhich seeks to transform the underused spaces of the city into small dreamlike places. An initiative open to all generations with which it is possible to play, eat, repair old objects, attend a live concert, or even have fun with a contemporary work of art, one of those created by Roxy in the Box.”

