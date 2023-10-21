Home » Municipality of Naples – “Polibus” restarts, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city
News

Municipality of Naples – “Polibus” restarts, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city

by admin
Municipality of Naples – “Polibus” restarts, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city

It starts again”Poles”, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city. A project that aims to facilitate mobility from the center to the suburbs, encouraging cultural users, as well as encouraging opportunities for meeting and dialogue.

Thirty trips are planned overall, round trip, in the direction of TAN – Teatro Area Nord and NEST – Napoli Est Teatro, from September to December. The shuttle service to the TAN will depart from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN), with an intermediate stop in Piazza Medaglie d’Oro, while Piazza Giovanni Bovio (at the University stop – Metro Line 1) will be the starting point for the NEST.

Per reserve the free shuttle service:

– for the TAN, call 081 585 1096 (from Monday to Friday from 10.00 to 14.00) or send an email to teatriassociatinapoli@gmail.com;

– for NEST, call +39 320 8681011

See also  Elections, Letta to Salvini: the game is all to be played

You may also like

Forensic Center ¨San Pedro de Riobamba¨ reaches 80%...

Former MLB Player Danny Serafini Arrested for Alleged...

Discover the power of fashion and how it...

Formez at the “Festival of Public Value”

Authorities demand better distribution of Fonacide and more...

The Devastating Impact of Misguided Policies on Cuba’s...

Fire in El Remanso destroyed everything, including a...

Chengdu Public Security Bureau Unveils Jaw-Dropping ‘Science Fiction...

Cybersecurity, WindTre-Google agreement for companies

PLAN FOR EVALUATION OF WORK SKILLS OF EMPIRICAL...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy