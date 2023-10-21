Municipality of Naples – “Polibus” restarts, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city

It starts again”Poles”, the free shuttle service of the Municipality of Naples which accompanies spectators to the participating theaters in the city. A project that aims to facilitate mobility from the center to the suburbs, encouraging cultural users, as well as encouraging opportunities for meeting and dialogue.

Thirty trips are planned overall, round trip, in the direction of TAN – Teatro Area Nord and NEST – Napoli Est Teatro, from September to December. The shuttle service to the TAN will depart from the National Archaeological Museum of Naples (MANN), with an intermediate stop in Piazza Medaglie d’Oro, while Piazza Giovanni Bovio (at the University stop – Metro Line 1) will be the starting point for the NEST.

Per reserve the free shuttle service:

– for the TAN, call 081 585 1096 (from Monday to Friday from 10.00 to 14.00) or send an email to teatriassociatinapoli@gmail.com;

– for NEST, call +39 320 8681011

