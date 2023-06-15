Home » Municipality of Naples – Presentation of the training course on international crimes
Municipality of Naples – Presentation of the training course on international crimes

The Excellence Training Course on International Crimes was presented this morning at Palazzo Cavalcanti (Naples, 26-29 June)organized by the Syracuse International Institute in collaboration with the City of Naples, in the presence of the director of the Institute Filippo Musca, the vice president of the Bar Association Carmine Foreste and the councilor for Legality Antonio De Iesu.

The project is ambitious. The sense of these training courses is that of a laboratory for discussion on topics of great importance. -commented thecouncilor De IesuI will have great pleasure in discussing these issues with them, but above all I thank the Foundation for choosing Naples, which is becoming an increasingly attractive city from the point of view of cultural events, of demonstrations of this level.

For us today, representing this relationship of collaboration and cooperation with the Municipality of Naples is of fundamental importance and this is why we thank the Municipality of Naples, Mayor Manfredi and Councilor De Iesu, who is here with us this morning to present this collaborative activity of which we are immensely proud“, he has declared Philip Musca.

