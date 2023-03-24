Home News Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the establishment of a list of experts for the assignment of collaboration tasks with self-employment contracts for the implementation of interventions using the resources of the PNRR, the PNC and the PNRR objective support fund
Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the establishment of a list of experts for the assignment of collaboration tasks with self-employment contracts for the implementation of interventions using the resources of the PNRR, the PNC and the PNRR objective support fund

Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the establishment of a list of experts for the assignment of collaboration tasks with self-employment contracts for the implementation of interventions using the resources of the PNRR, the PNC and the PNRR objective support fund
Public notice for the establishment of a list of experts pursuant to theart. 1 co.5 lett. A) of Legislative Decree no. 80/2021 converted with amendments into Law no. 113 of 2021, for the assignment of collaboration assignments with self-employment contracts pursuant toart. 7, co.6 of Legislative Decree 165/2001, for the implementation of the interventions using the resources of the PNRR, the PNC and the PNRR objective support fund.

The application must be signed starting from 30 March 2023 and uploaded to the system no later than 14 April 2023.

