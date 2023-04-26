Home » Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the presentation of candidatures for the appointment of the President and alternate auditor of the Board of Auditors of the Fondazione Premio Napoli
Municipality of Naples – Public notice for the presentation of candidatures for the appointment of the President and alternate auditor of the Board of Auditors of Fondazione Premio Napoli

Public notice for the presentation of candidatures for the appointment of the President and alternate auditor of the Board of Auditors of Fondazione Premio Napoli.

Whoever if interested can submit your application, using only, under penalty of exclusion, the models available on this page, strictly by 12:00:00 on Friday 5 May 2023, accompanied by:

the course of life;
photocopy of identity document;
substitutive declaration of notoriety referred toart. 4 of the Regulation.


Mode of presentation:

by hand and/or by registered letter with return receiptto the General Protocol of the Municipality of Naples located in Piazza Municipio – Palazzo San Giacomo – 80133 Naples, specifying that the date of shipment does not count but the date and time of actual arrival at the General Protocol of the Municipality of Naples.

The wording must be indicated on the envelope: Candidacy for the appointment of the President and the substitute Auditor of the Board of Auditors of the Fondazione Premio Napoli”;

·
via pec at the address: [email protected], always by 12:00:00 on Friday 5 May 2023, indicating the above wording in the subject.

