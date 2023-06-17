Municipality of Naples – “Sportello al volo”: the news for the issue of paper identity cards at Capodichino Airport.

“Sportello al volo”: the news for issuing paper identity cards at Capodichino Airport.

As part of the reorganization of the procedures for issuing identity cards, recently approved by the City Council, starting Monday 19 June there will be some news for users of the desk at Capodichino International Airport.

It will be called “Flying counter”, and no longer the Traveller’s Desk, the point of reference for Italian travelers without an identity card and in possession of a travel document, who need to obtain an identity card in good time to be able to leave or restart.

The identity card is issued exclusively in paper format.

Starting from Monday 19 the ‘Sportello al volo’ service will be aimed exclusively at Italian citizens in transit at Capodichino airport in possession of a plane ticket with scheduled departure within 48 hours following the request.

The cost for issuing the document is €60.00.

USEFUL INFO



The counter is open every day, from Monday to Friday, from 9.00 to 13.00 and is located inside the Capodichino International Airport, ground floor arrivals area (in front of the Information Office). The service is aimed at only citizens already in possession of a plane ticket.

It is possible to use the service from 48 hours before the departure date, priority will be given to requests presented for departures during the day, followed by the others. If the previous identity card has been lost or stolen, it will be necessary to submit a report of loss or theft and another identification document.

If the previous identity card is damaged or expired, it will be necessary to return the old identity card, in order to obtain a new issue due to deterioration it is essential that you can clearly see the photo and read the number of the damaged card.

Four passport photos must be attached.

The cost for issuing the paper identity card at the “Sportello al Volo” at Capodichino International Airport is 60.00 euros.