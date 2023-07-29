Municipality of Naples – Stay in Naples 2023

24 evening shows with free admission with the artistic direction of Lello Arena. On the programme, among others: Nino Frassica, Maria Nazionale, Foja, Roberto Colella of La Maschera, Vincenzo Comunale, Paolo Caiazzo, La Niña with Clementino, Francesco Cicchella and eight shows from the CIOE(‘) project.

It will take place from 9 al August 16th 2023, in Piazza del Plebiscito, the third edition of the theater and music festival Stay in Naples. The event, promoted and financed by the municipality of Naplesis part of the projects of Naples City of Music and artistically is directed by Lello Arena.

The project Stay in Naples wants to offer the public a unique opportunity to enjoy the theater experience and the beauty of art and starts again from an important success or rather the approximately 100,000 admissions of the first two editions and from a few million contacts on the web. Thus for the third consecutive year a real theater will be set up, with 3,000 seats, in Piazza del Plebiscito, the symbolic place of Naples, an important tourist attraction and catalyst for the most significant live events, confirming itself as the square for sharing, entertainment, of history, of the Neapolitan people returning to the streets.

For eight consecutive days tourists and citizens will have the opportunity to attend 24 shows (one afternoon, one twilight and one evening) all ad Free admission by booking at the link on the official website of the Municipality of Naples.

