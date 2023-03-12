Home News Municipality of Naples – The declaration of intent has been signed between the Municipality of Naples and ASD FAI Sport Udine
In the council room of Palazzo San Giacomo, a declaration of intent was signed between the Municipality of Naples and Asd Fai Sport Udine, with the aim of implementing the culture of sporting activity as a right and opportunity for everyone.

Indeed, as stated in the text, “the right to practice sports is recognized for every citizen, with particular reference to the equality of opportunity that must be guaranteed to people with permanent or temporary disabilities, recognizing the diffusion of Paralympic and Special Olympics sports as a common goal“.
The declaration was signed by president of the association, Giorgio Zanmarchiand from Deputy Mayor of Naples Laura Lietoin the presence ofCouncilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities Emanuela Ferrante.
Many people with different abilities were present at the ceremony.

Each of us with his story and his possibilities, has the right to have development, growth and a place in the world, – the words of the Deputy Mayor Laura Lietoand to do so on your own terms and conditions: this is an important message because there are people who have different but no less significant possibilities of expression. Today I represent Mayor Manfredi to celebrate the common purpose between the municipality of Naples and the Fai Sport association, with the belief that inclusion and sport are the way to a multiplier effect of many things that people need , and we are happy to host this initiative and to be part of the work this association does

We still have a lot to do in this direction -said theCouncilor for Sport and Equal Opportunities Emanuela Ferrantetherefore the Fai Sport association of Udine will be an example for us of how it is possible to bring many less fortunate children to play sports and to find strength and mental and physical health in sport. Sport is essential for teaching inclusiveness and respect for others, and this letter of intent will be the prelude to a series of initiatives that we will undertake together”.

Il president of the association Giorgio Zanmarchi recalled that this initiative “it started from a wish of the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi, who during a Navy demonstration on June 1, 2022 heard the story of Fai Sport and proposed to sign this letter of intent that we had also signed with various other institutions. For us it was a great satisfaction, and today we finally crowned this dream”.

