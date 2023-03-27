Home News Municipality of Naples – The first 1000 days
Municipality of Naples – The first 1000 days

With a series of meetings for families and pregnant women, dedicated to that crucial period of life that goes from conception to two years of age, the first of the initiatives planned by the recently established Table for Childhood and Adolescence starts by the Administration and coordinated by Paolo Siani

The calendar of appointments with the experts will open on Wednesday 29 March, at 4.00 pm, at the Ammaturo nursery school and, for the next three months, on a fortnightly basis, paediatricians, psychologists, nutritionists and educators will take turns in the municipal nursery schools of all the Municipalities to explain to parents and pregnant women how important and why the first thousand days of life are destined – as recent studies confirm – to radically affect the entire existence of the human being.

In this period the brain is formed with its activities, cognitive and social-relational skills are developed; the metabolic processes are started which will be influenced by the stages of breastfeeding and weaning and will last throughout the course of life, finally the immune system will develop which will play a decisive role in the onset of any future pathologies.

“The importance of the first 1000 days to live is a public health priority – explained theCouncilor for Education and Families Maura Strianoto create conditions of well-being and aim for harmonious growth of children, we must support parents in this delicate phase and indicate possible actions to prevent risk factors, to promote healthy lifestyles and offer the most appropriate stimuli for correct psycho- physicist”.

These are the topics on which the experts will discuss with the participants:
1)
Nutrition in pregnancy and breastfeeding as preventive factors for the health of girls and boys;
2) Weaning and feeding in the first two years of life;
3) The importance of reading aloud for language development.

This path will be accompanied by a series of video clips lasting 3 minutes each, published on the website of the Municipality of Naples, during which experts will provide advice in pills to families. The whole process will be advertised through the hashtag “iprimi1000giorni”.

Meeting calendar

29 March 2023, 4.00 pm – Third Municipality, Ammaturo nursery school, via Lorenzo Giusso (Rione Amicizia)
Dr. Luigi Greco – Weaning

4th April 2023, 4.00 pm – Fourth Municipality, Kindergarten Bice Zona, via della Piazzolla 36
Dr. Stefania Manetti – Reading – Born to Read

18 April 2023, 4.00 pm – Sixth Municipality, De Meis nursery school, via C. De Meis
Dr. Isabella Continisio – Breastfeeding

26 April 2023, 4.00 pm – First Municipality, Don Peppino Diana nursery school, via G. Bruno
Dr. Luigi Greco – Weaning

2 May 2023, 4.00 pm – Second Municipality, Nursery During, via Vicaria Vecchia
Dr. Stefania Manetti – Reading – Born to Read

9 May 2023, 4.00 pm – Fifth Municipality, Savy Lopez Kindergarten, via De Vito Piscicelli, 13
Dr. Isabella Continisio – Breastfeeding

16 May 2023, 4.00 pm – Seventh Municipality, Pizzorusso nursery school, Pizzorusso square
Dr. Tommaso Montini – Weaning

23 May 2023, 4.00 pm – Eighth Municipality, Dietro La Vigna nursery school, via Dietro la Vigna, section 13
Dr. Stefania Manetti – Reading – Born to Read

30 May 2023, 4.00 pm – Ninth Municipality, Micronido Novelli, via Vicinale Palazziello, 86 (Soccavo)
Dr. Isabella Continisio – Breastfeeding

6 June 2023, 4.00 pm – Tenth Municipality, Ciaravolo Kindergarten, Via Ciaravolo
Dr. Tommaso Montini – Weaning

13 June 2023, 4.00 pm – Fifth Municipality, Il Cucciolo Kindergarten, Via Bernardo Cavallino, 54
Dr. Stefania Manetti – Reading – Born to Read

