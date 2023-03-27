The calendar of appointments with the experts will open on Wednesday 29 March, at 4.00 pm, at the Ammaturo nursery school and, for the next three months, on a fortnightly basis, paediatricians, psychologists, nutritionists and educators will take turns in the municipal nursery schools of all the Municipalities to explain to parents and pregnant women how important and why the first thousand days of life are destined – as recent studies confirm – to radically affect the entire existence of the human being.

In this period the brain is formed with its activities, cognitive and social-relational skills are developed; the metabolic processes are started which will be influenced by the stages of breastfeeding and weaning and will last throughout the course of life, finally the immune system will develop which will play a decisive role in the onset of any future pathologies.

“The importance of the first 1000 days to live is a public health priority – explained theCouncilor for Education and Families Maura Striano – to create conditions of well-being and aim for harmonious growth of children, we must support parents in this delicate phase and indicate possible actions to prevent risk factors, to promote healthy lifestyles and offer the most appropriate stimuli for correct psycho- physicist”.



These are the topics on which the experts will discuss with the participants:

1)

Nutrition in pregnancy and breastfeeding as preventive factors for the health of girls and boys;

2) Weaning and feeding in the first two years of life;

3) The importance of reading aloud for language development.

This path will be accompanied by a series of video clips lasting 3 minutes each, published on the website of the Municipality of Naples, during which experts will provide advice in pills to families. The whole process will be advertised through the hashtag “iprimi1000giorni”.