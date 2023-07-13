Municipality of Naples – The former INPS headquarters in via Ferraris will become a university residence

The transformation project of the former INPS headquarters in via Ferraris into a university residence was presented this morning during a press conference also attended by the mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi.



The building, with a total area of ​​over 15,000 square meters, is located in a strategic position near the Central Station, therefore it is well connected to all the local universities. Its restructuring and re-functionalization is part of the broader urban regeneration plan that concerns the entire eastern quadrant of the city.

The intervention that will lead to the creation of 353 rooms for 485 beds will be carried out by iGeneration, a fund managed by Investire SGR and participated by the FNAS-Fondo Nazionale per l’Abitare of CDP Real Asset SGR, by the Fondazione per il Sud and by other institutional investors. The total investment is approximately 40 million euros; the building transformation works should be completed by May 2025.

“It’s a beautiful project in a city that has always suffered from a shortage of university housing. It is an innovative and significant project carried out in an important place because it is close to the station and in the part of the city that we will regenerate with the Porta Est agreement

– said the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi–. As a Municipality we have already been working for months and we have provided all the planning and building permits. A ‘dual use’ of the building is envisaged as occurs in the most modern managements of residential accommodation, so that in the non-university period there will be tourist accommodation for young people and many coworking activities. That’s what we think needs to be done in many parts of the city and there are many investors interested”.