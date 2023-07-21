Municipality of Naples – The gardens of Piazza Carlo III have been inaugurated

The green space returned to the city thanks to the synergy between the Municipality and the 100×100 Naples association

The intervention for the planting of about a thousand plants and for the construction of the irrigation system was completed in recent days.

This morning there was the inauguration of the gardens of Piazza Carlo III, in the presence of the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the health and green councilors Vincenzo Santagada, the legality officer Antonio De Iesu, the presidents of Municipalities 3 and 4, Fabio Greco and Maria Caniglia, numerous councilors and municipal councilors, the municipal councilors Massimo Pepe, Gennaro Acampora and Luigi Musto and the representatives of the 100×100 Naples association which oversaw the work in synergy with the Municipality of Naples.

The arrangement of the gardens in Piazza Carlo III and their maintenance and care over time are another piece of the recovery program of the city’s green areas launched with the collaboration of associations and volunteers through the “Adopt a flowerbed” tool.

“Synergy with associations –said theCouncilor Santagada– it is essential for the recovery of green spaces to be returned to full use by citizens”.

“To manage a city as complex as Naples, also considering the economic conditions from which we started and our availability on current expenditure, partnership with individuals, with patrons and with those who love the city, is essential to improve the quality of services and the environment -said the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi– we are moving forward not only with direct interventions but also with many patronage interventions, synergies that must be strengthened because the results can be seen: these gardens came from a long period of neglect and today, however, they are well kept and are available to citizens who want to exploit this small piece of greenery.



In the new green regulation, which we are sharing with all the political forces of the City Council, there is the possibility of placing perhaps a kiosk or an activity in the city’s gardens and the economic return that the administration will have can be reinvested on the site itself and it is also a way to prevent the places from being abandoned.



This is a necessary path because with public resources we cannot satisfy the many needs of the city“.