Municipality of Naples – The municipal Lido “Marina di Bagnoli” reopens

Starting tomorrow morning and every day, from 9 to 18, the Lido Comunale di Bagnoli will be open.

The beach, equipped with all services, will be freely accessible, without reservation, exclusively for heliotherapy.

The reopening was attended this morning by Mayor Manfredi, the Councilor for the Sea Edoardo Cosenza and the Prime Minister Vincenza Amato.

“After a few years this lido reopens, located halfway between Lido Fortuna and the Arenile –said theCouncilor for the Sea Edoardo Cosenza– and it is therefore very important news because a beautiful coast is being returned to public use, about 7500 square meters of public beach that is open to citizens.

It is a place that has been abandoned for a long time –Cosenza added- and we have therefore done a great job with our Services to clean it up from the brambles and the destroyed platforms. It was a great effort, but the result is impressive because it is a beautiful location and we are also studying how to enhance it for afternoon events organized by the Municipality.”

There are numerous services for users: 8 showers, fountains, services as well as platforms and structures also for those with mobility difficulties.

“For more than two years this beautiful place was no longer accessible to citizens – she said President of the City Council Vincenza Amato– it is therefore with particular satisfaction that we reopen it; we have put it back and from tomorrow morning it will be usable for citizens with all the services; in short, it is an absolutely beautiful place to enjoy in Bagnoli.

We are very satisfied as an Administration because we are recording the inconvenience citizens have in having access to the sea and we must make an ever greater effort to ensure that the sea is fully usable and the beaches are adequately accessible so that the Neapolitans can regain the right to access the coast of our city”.