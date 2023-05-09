Municipality of Naples – The new spot of the #IoLotto campaign against violence against women

The #IoLotto campaign continues, against violence against women, conceived and implemented by the Department of Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Naples. The new commercial, with basketball players Niccolò Dellosto and Simone Zanotti of Napoli Basket as testimonials, intends to always keep the spotlight on this issue and offer concrete help to those who report it, also with the invitation to contact the national number 1522 or the anti-violence centers of the Common.

