Municipality of Naples – The new spot of the #IoLotto campaign against violence against women

The #IoLotto campaign continues, against violence against women, conceived and implemented by the Department of Equal Opportunities of the Municipality of Naples. The new spot, with testimonial Antonella Stefanucciintends to always keep the spotlight on this issue and offer concrete help to those who report, also with the invitation to contact the national number 1522 or the anti-violence centers of the Municipality.

