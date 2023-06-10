Municipality of Naples – The removal of the blue-and-white banners from the city streets will start next week

This was established by the task force – which includes numerous municipal offices and representatives of the subsidiaries and service companies – which met today to evaluate the priorities indicated by the Municipalities and draw up the calendar of operations starting from the identified emergencies.

Mayor Gaetano Manfredi thanks the citizens, associations and fans who are already working spontaneously and prepares a system organized by the Administration.

“It is an important collaboration for which we are very grateful –

say the Councilors for the Environment and Legality, Vincenzo Santagada and Antonio De Iesu – we will support a considerable effort and being able to count on the contribution of many Neapolitans will allow us to bring the streets of the city back to normal more quickly, avoiding the risk that banners, exposed to the elements for too long, could become a serious danger to the safety of citizens ” .

And with a view to collaborating with the realities present in the area, the Councilor for the Environment Santagada met today with environmental and green associations to define proposals and mobilizations useful for the removal of plastic which still has a heavy impact on the city environment. For the same purpose, the Municipalities were asked to put pressure on the residents in order to sensitize and share the local community with regards to possible actions and the correct methods for disposing of the banners in order to restore decorum to the individual districts.

During the meeting it was emphasized that, for the proper disposal of the banners removed on private siteson the part of the citizens, it is necessary to confer them exclusively at the ecological islands pussy. On the Asia website it is possible to consult the list and the opening hours of the

Fixed ecological islands:



www.asianapoli.it/isole-ecologiche/fisse.html

In addition, there will be the staging, by

Asiaof a number of further ecological islands “mobile”

to facilitate citizens, in the various points of the city, in the collection of materials subsequently sent for recycling. The calendar, the distribution in the various city districts and the opening hours of these mobile ecological islands

will coincide with that of the WEEE collection points, the list of which can be consulted at:

www.asianapoli.it/isole-ecologiche/mobili.html

The removal plan will be divided into various segments which will involve, from time to time, different companies and services in relation to the type of individual interventions. For the banners leaning on the rpublic lighting system

the contractor company will intervene Edisonwhile for those fixed to public parks, the Naples Services. To support the companies there will be, for the most complex and risky operations, the agents of the

Local police.