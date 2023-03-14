the exhibition itinerary curated by Riccardo Naldi and Andrea Zezza.

Present in addition to Mayor and al Minister of Cultureil Deputy Mayor Laura Lietoil president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo de Lucai municipal councilors Gennaro Rispoli and Gennaro Acampora and the president III municipality Fabio Greco



“Naples is a great European capital and this exhibition proves it even more because it investigates a very important period in the life and history of Naples: the so-called Spanish period which was erroneously seen as a period of subjection, while it was a period of interaction with Madrid as demonstrated by the studies of Benedetto Croce and Elias de Tejada, the Spanish philosopher of law. From this exhibition we can also draw a moment of collective historical reflection on this period“. Said the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiulianoon the occasion of the opening of the exhibition.

“It is an extraordinary exhibition with an international dimension with a strong relationship with the Spanish government and the Prado. Naples is a city that has a historical, cultural relationship with Spain“. Said the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, on the sidelines of the opening of the exhibition. The mayor underlined the aspect “highly innovative“of the exhibition”because in addition to being in Capodimonte, with works that will be seen for the first time in Naples, it is also widespread in the city because as a Municipality we have opened all the churches in which there are works that were painted during the visceral period to testify that Naples it’s just great museums, but it’s a great widespread museum that makes the city unique in the world. It will be an extraordinary experience not only for tourists but also for Neapolitans” concluded Manfredi.