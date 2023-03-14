Home News Municipality of Naples – The Spaniards in Naples. The Southern Renaissance
News

Municipality of Naples – The Spaniards in Naples. The Southern Renaissance

by admin
Municipality of Naples – The Spaniards in Naples. The Southern Renaissance
The exhibition «The Spaniards in Naples. Southern Renaissance”the exhibition itinerary curated by Riccardo Naldi and Andrea Zezza.

Present in addition to Mayor and al Minister of Cultureil Deputy Mayor Laura Lietoil president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo de Lucai municipal councilors Gennaro Rispoli and Gennaro Acampora and the president III municipality Fabio Greco

Naples is a great European capital and this exhibition proves it even more because it investigates a very important period in the life and history of Naples: the so-called Spanish period which was erroneously seen as a period of subjection, while it was a period of interaction with Madrid as demonstrated by the studies of Benedetto Croce and Elias de Tejada, the Spanish philosopher of law. From this exhibition we can also draw a moment of collective historical reflection on this period“. Said the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiulianoon the occasion of the opening of the exhibition.

It is an extraordinary exhibition with an international dimension with a strong relationship with the Spanish government and the Prado. Naples is a city that has a historical, cultural relationship with Spain“. Said the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, on the sidelines of the opening of the exhibition. The mayor underlined the aspect “highly innovative“of the exhibition”because in addition to being in Capodimonte, with works that will be seen for the first time in Naples, it is also widespread in the city because as a Municipality we have opened all the churches in which there are works that were painted during the visceral period to testify that Naples it’s just great museums, but it’s a great widespread museum that makes the city unique in the world. It will be an extraordinary experience not only for tourists but also for Neapolitans” concluded Manfredi.

You may also like

Evergreen Aerospace’s listing broke out of the honeymoon...

Lorenzo summoned the Colombian National Team for friendlies...

Surprised on the bus without a ticket, she...

The position on the Palestinian issue is not...

More than two tons of cocaine seized

The novelties of the new immigration decree

Education in Sudan is examining the possibility of...

Colombia is the country that gets up the...

A spectacular house inspired by traditional Japanese temples...

Gangseo-gu, Korea’s only Gyeomjae Jeongseon Art Museum reopens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy