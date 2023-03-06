Home News Municipality of Naples – The stairs of the Santa Lucia quay are named after Lucio Dalla
The stairs of the Santa Lucia quay that lead from Via Partenope to the sea are now named after Lucio Dalla.

Mayor Gaetano Manfredi unveiled the plaque dedicated to the memory of the Bolognese artist who had a strong bond with the city. The deputy mayor Laura Lieto, the councilor for Tourism Teresa Armato and the city councilor Alessandra Clemente spoke with the mayor, who was the first to propose to name a place in the city after the unforgettable Bolognese artist. At the event, among others, also Enzo Gragnaniello and Marisa Laurito and many citizens who sang some of Dalla’s most famous songs. The artist, who would have turned 80 today, had a special bond with the city of Naples.

The dedication of the stairs to Lucio Dalla represents “A dedication not only to a great artist but also to a great friend of Naples – noted the Mayor Gaetano Manfredi – Today we also dedicate a place particularly dear to him that he has visited many times. It is a recognition of Lucio Dalla’s love for the city which he also brought to his songshe added, recalling the “special bond” that Dalla has always had with Naples, a bond that “has had its official recognition with this naming”.

