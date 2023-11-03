Municipality of Naples – The treasures of hilly Naples. Memories of material and immaterial places, between stories, projects and tales

Three buildings of great charm will extraordinarily open their doors to the public for the project

“The treasures of hilly Naples. Memories of material and immaterial places, between stories, projects and tales“.

The initiative, promoted and financed by the municipality of Napleswill be divided into three in-depth meetings, each set in a villa of significant artistic interest and dedicated to a particular chapter in the history and culture of hilly Naples.

The first appointment, scheduled Friday 10th and Saturday 11th November at Villa Colonna Bandini, in viale Colli Aminei, will lead us to the heart of Capodimonte to evoke the atmospheres of the eighteenth and nineteenth century noble villas, focusing our attention on the birthplace of the illustrious mathematician Renato Caccioppoli. The meeting will be accompanied by an unprecedented photographic exhibition by Sergio Siano entitled “Capodimonte and its hidden dwellings”, which will propose a visual journey through the art and culture of those extraordinary times.

The second appointment is scheduled Friday 1st December

at Villa Ferrettiin via Miano, will guide us through the history of Vallone San Rocco and Bellaria, through a conference and a theatrical visit, an engaging experience that will evoke memories of the past, revealing secrets and stories of these enchanting places.

The third appointment is scheduled Tuesday 12 December

at

Donato’s Villa, in Piazza Sant’Eframo Vecchio, will accompany us to discover the historic villas of Sant’Eframo, exploring the past, present and future of these magnificent residences. On the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Enrico Caruso, a show dedicated to the great tenor will be proposed, an emotional tribute to his life and his bond with the city of Naples.

For information and reservations: itesoridellanapolicollinare@gmail.com

