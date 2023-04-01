We communicate on Saturday 01/04 from 15:00 and until Sunday 02/04 at 17:00, following maintenance activities in the Server Farm, the following applications will not be available:– PartenoPay – PagoPA payments– Linkmate (tribute portal)– Online demographic and certification services portal

Furthermore, the platforms for internal use will not be available: Areas, Employee Desk, Timbrana, Intranet.