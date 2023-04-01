Home News Municipality of Naples – Unavailability of online service platforms for 1st and 2nd April 2023
News

Municipality of Naples – Unavailability of online service platforms for 1st and 2nd April 2023

by admin
We communicate on Saturday 01/04 from 15:00 and until Sunday 02/04 at 17:00, following maintenance activities in the Server Farm, the following applications will not be available:
– PartenoPay – PagoPA payments

– Linkmate (tribute portal)

– Online demographic and certification services portal

Furthermore, the platforms for internal use will not be available: Areas, Employee Desk, Timbrana, Intranet.

See also  Musk may lay off 50% of Twitter's staff; Dong Yuhui was splashed with water in response to the live broadcast; BYD spent nearly 5 billion yuan to build ships..._BYD was exposed to spend nearly 5 billion to place orders for shipbuilding_ Musk or 50% of Twitter layoffs_Company-Sohu

You may also like

IA, chatGPT blocked by the Privacy Guarantor

Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for...

Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office responded to the complaint for...

2 million Italians in 2023 — idealista/news

They equalized Turkey in poverty

Confirmed! Falcao and Lorelei will be parents for...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Video Conference...

“The strength of the regional system has been...

D1-LONATO / J22: Gbohloe-su vs As Binah, the...

Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy