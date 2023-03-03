A memorandum of understanding was signed today by the Municipality of Naples and by UNHCR, the UN agency for refugees, aimed at promoting the integration of refugees in the city by strengthening the orientation, accompaniment and support services intended for them.

The protocol – signed this morning in the Sala della Giunta by Mayor Gaetano Manfredi it’s yes Chiara Cardoletti, UNHCR representative for Italy, the Holy See and San Marino – provides for the launch of the first multi-service center in Naples according to the “Common Space” model, conceived by the UNHCR and created thanks to the support of ActionAid, and already active or under development in other large Italian cities.

The Common Area of ​​Naples wants to put all the actors under the same roof, including institutions and the third sector, which provide services for asylum seekers and refugees, making access to inclusion paths easier.

“The objective of the protocol is to strengthen the network of local services offered to refugees and therefore guarantee security, access to education and job opportunities for vulnerable people present in the city area – he emphasized Mayor Manfredi – With Spazio Comune the foundations are laid for the construction of a better future for refugees, it is a path of welcome and inclusion that requires collective efforts and that the Municipality of Naples is carrying out in synergy with other institutions, the third sector and civil society. It is also important to invest in this direction to offer a concrete possibility of growth and integration to the people we welcome fleeing the desperation of their territories“.

Among the services envisaged are those of support for the most important administrative procedures, such as family reunification, the application for Italian citizenship, enrollment in the National Health System, public schools and the employment centre; support services for vulnerable people, such as psychosocial support, services for unaccompanied migrant minors, survivors of gender-based violence, torture or trafficking; language training services and those aimed at job inclusion. The involvement of the local community will also be essential, through specific accompanying programs for refugees.

The Common Space aims to be a place of attention to rights and to the person, a model that favors the active participation of refugees within the local communities and in the fabric of the city, and the achievement of autonomy after their entry into the structures of hospitality.

“We are very pleased that Naples, a strategic city for the high number of refugees present on its territory, has responded to our appeal by adopting the Common Space model for the integration of refugees – he has declared Chiara Cardoletti

– We are convinced that the opening of the Common Space can represent a strong driving force for integration and an important element in the construction of a network of more inclusive cities”.

“In these sad days due to the news of the poor migrants shipwrecked on our shores – he noted Councilor Luca Trapanese – projects like this give us a little hope and give us back the humanity and sense of welcome that has always distinguished our city. SPAZIO COMUNE was born out of networking between local authorities and Third Sector subjects born with the Ukrainian emergency and subsequently continued with a view to overcoming emergency work and systematizing resources for effective and sustainable approaches and services. The new Space, moreover, will also be a place of multicultural meeting and comparison, open to all, foreigners and Neapolitan citizens, who will find welcome, answers, humanity here“.

The collaborative relationship between the Municipality of Naples and the UN Refugee Agency was born with adherence to the Charter for Integration, confirmed with constant support for World Refugee Day and consolidated with participation in UNHCR projects that promote social and work integration, such as Community Matching, and the Welcome Project which today converge, with the services dedicated to them, in the Common Space of the city.

Recognizing the increasingly evident interconnection between the development of cities and communities and the reception and integration capacities of refugees and asylum seekers, UNHCR and the Municipality of Naples are ready to continue along the path undertaken together with enthusiasm and commitment.

“It is extremely important for the Municipal Administration to have destined an asset confiscated from the Camorra to a project of very high social value – added theCouncilor Antonio De Iesu – the Memorandum of Understanding signed today also seals a virtuous path, which started from the seizure-confiscation of the property and ends with the return of the same to the community, to support and support initiatives to assist fragile and vulnerable people”.

The Common Space of the city of Naples will be inaugurated in April in via Vespucci 9.

