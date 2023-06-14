Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse weather phenomena expected from 2:00 pm on 06/14/23 to 2:00 pm on 06/15/23

City parks will remain closed.

Relevant phenomena:

local precipitations, including downpours and thunderstorms, locally of moderate intensity



ALERT level:

YELLOW



Risk type:

localized hydrogeology



Main event scenarios and ground effects– Surface runoffs with possible material transport phenomena;

– Possible flooding of underground rooms and those on the ground floor;

– Surface flow of water in the roadways, possible phenomena of regurgitation of rainwater disposal systems with overflowing and involvement of depressed areas;

– Rising hydrometric levels of watercourses, with flooding of neighboring areas, also due to local criticalities (tombing, restrictions, etc.);

– Possible flooding of underground rooms and those located on the ground floor;

– Possible rockfalls in several points of the territory and occasional landslides linked to particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions.

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or rooms located on the ground floor, mainly if along road axes known to be affected by large water outflows and in any case keep the level of the outflow water constantly monitored. In the event of flooding, disconnect the electricity immediately;

– If you need to drive through a road underpass, a critical site in the event of a weather alert, proceed with great caution, checking that it is practicable and, if not, immediately notify the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115.

– Citizens are invited to pay the utmost attention to the sites already reported for hydrogeological risk (slopes and slopes for possible landslides and mudslides) and hydraulic risk (underpasses and areas of sewage collectors for possible flooding).

The underpasses and the city sites subject to attention, which may be closed in the event of heavy rain, are as follows:

1. Underpass of Via Claudio/Stadio San Paolo (left side) (Fuorigrotta)

2. Underpasses of Viale dei Ciliegi (Chiaiano)

3. Underpass of via Vicinale Cupa San Severino/Via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggioreale)

4. Underpass of Via Comunale San Severino/Via Fasano (Poggioreale)

5. Via Enrico Russo underpass (Barra)

6. Underpass of Via Mastellone (Barra)

7. Underpasses of the Naples Business Center (Poggioreale)

8. Arena S. Antonio height Via Ben Hur (Soccavo)