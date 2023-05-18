Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse weather phenomena expected from 21:00 on Wednesday 17 May and until 21:00 on Thursday 18 May 2023

City parks will remain closed. Furthermore, the North Pier of Bagnoli will remain closed and access to the city’s public beaches will be prohibited.

Relevant phenomena:

Local precipitations, especially in the internal sector in the central part of Thursday 18 May, including downpours or isolated thunderstorms.



ALERT level:

YELLOW



Risk type:

localized hydrogeology



Main event scenarios and ground effects:

Even in the absence of rainfall, given the saturation of the soils: – Surface runoffs, with possible material transport phenomena and possible chasms due to erosion phenomena;

– Possible rise in hydrometric levels of waterways, with flooding phenomena in neighboring areas, also due to local criticalities (tombing, narrowing, blockages);

– Surface flow of water in the streets and possible phenomena of rainwater regurgitation, with overflowing and involvement of depressed urban areas;

– Occasional landslides and possible rock falls due to particularly fragile hydrogeological conditions

Rules of conduct in the event of a weather alert for relevant hydrogeological phenomena

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or rooms located on the ground floor, mainly if along road axes known to be affected by large water outflows and in any case keep the level of the outflow water constantly monitored. In the event of flooding, disconnect the electricity immediately; – If you need to drive through a road underpass, a critical site in the event of a weather alert, proceed with great caution, checking that it is practicable and, if not, immediately notify the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115. – Citizens are invited to pay the utmost attention to the sites already reported for hydrogeological risk (slopes and slopes for possible landslides and mudslides) and hydraulic risk (underpasses and areas of sewage collectors for possible flooding). The underpasses and the city sites subject to attention, which may be closed in the event of heavy rain, are as follows:

1. Underpass of Via Claudio/Stadio San Paolo (left side) (Fuorigrotta)

2. Underpasses of Viale dei Ciliegi (Chiaiano)

3. Underpass of via Vicinale Cupa San Severino/Via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggioreale)

4. Underpass of Via Comunale San Severino/Via Fasano (Poggioreale)

5. Via Enrico Russo underpass (Barra)

6. Underpass of Via Mastellone (Barra)

7. Underpasses of the Naples Business Center (Poggioreale)

8. Arena S. Antonio height Via Ben Hur (Soccavo)