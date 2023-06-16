Municipality of Popayán would sue the CRC for paralyzing the construction of Los Próceres avenue – news

Contradictory administrative acts of the CRC put at risk a necessary route for Popayán, a budget issued by the Nation and a demand from the contractor.

When it was believed that the construction of Los Próceres avenue would begin, not only to partially solve mobility, but also to generate progress for the city, increase the area of ​​expansion to build urban housing, offer new vehicular routes for Decongestion on Carrera 9 at the Brisas roundabout, also at the traffic light in the vicinity of the North Seine; develop the Genagra area to achieve more equity in terms of the value of the land in Popayán, the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC), gets entangled in contradictions regarding the environmental license, causing the paralysis of the project with disastrous economic, social consequences and legal.

This June 15, at a press conference, the mayor of Popayán, Juan Carlos López Castrillón and his government team explained the current situation of the Avenida de los Próceres construction project and referred to the three administrative acts issued by the Corporation Regional del Cauca (CRC), in clear contradiction with their own decisions.

In 2015, the municipality designed a mobility plan to resolve traffic, improve vehicle flow, and strengthen road development. Law 1829 of 2017 authorized the inclusion of this avenue as a work of public utility and social interest in Popayán. In 2020, the National Government announced its financing in an agreement with Invías for $37,000 million, signed on November 12, 2021, for which the pre-contractual processes began.

The municipality of Popayán and the Ministry of Transportation, through the National Institute of Roads (Invías), contracted the inspection works, acquired land, designed new works, all based on an administrative act of the CRC, dated 28 April 2022, in which it says that, because it is that an urban road did not need an environmental license, in accordance with the provisions of article 222323 of the sole decree of the regulation of the environment and sustainable development sector number 10 762 2015.

with happiness authorization from the environmental authority, the municipality of Popayán it continued with the awarding of the public tender for the work and with the merit contest to choose the company in charge of the supervision.

The municipality has acquired 70% of the properties necessary for the layout of the road and is in the process of purchasing the remaining 28%, with serious offers, an obligation derived from agreement 1928 of 2021. However, on February 28, 2023, the CRC made a field visit and imposed a preventive measure of reprimand and suspension of the work, arguing that the environmental license was required. However, the CRC did not comply with the imposed measure, instead it issued Resolution 250 of March 7, 2023, which orders the presentation of an environmental diagnosis of alternatives, as a first step to request the partial road license only for the stretch of rural land. .

Upon request of the contractor

According to the mayor López Castrillón, $60,000 million have been invested, he also said that: “Right now we have to defend Popayán, defend the municipality from a lawsuit to be filed by the contractor who won the tender of that path, which has already begun the prejudicial part. Due to the above, the municipality began the process to demand the actions of the CRC subsequent to those of last year; There is one last window left, the one that the Attorney General’s Office has to convene when there are this type of judicial conflicts between entities, the conciliation hearing is mandatory, if an understanding is not given in said hearing, the municipality will continue with the lawsuit to knock down the administrative acts of the CRC”, he emphasized.

He added that it is striking that the CRC has changed its position, arguing in its letter that the municipality did not attach the required cartographic information, which is false, because it was sent on August 12.

“What we are looking for is to save the project. Here there is a large amount of public resources that must be protected for the development of the municipality. We are working to defend the interests of the municipality and the needs of the citizenry,” emphasized the mayor of Popayán.

In this regard, the CRC has not ruled, nor has it made an additional request, according to the Mayor’s Office.

For its part, the newspaper La Campana, in a message sent to the head of communications of the CRC, a few months ago, requested that, through him, the director of the CRC, Yesid González Duque, report the status of the project for the avenue Los Próceres, but no response was obtained.