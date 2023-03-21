Home News Municipality of San Estanislao faces repair and maintenance work on local roads
News

Municipality of San Estanislao faces repair and maintenance work on local roads

by admin
Municipality of San Estanislao faces repair and maintenance work on local roads

The Municipal Government, through the Ministry of Public Works, is prioritizing road work in the different towns of Santaní, with cleaning of gutters, repair and maintenance of neighborhood roads with profiling and loading of gravel in critical places.

The community chief, Lic. Agustín Ovando, stated that these works are carried out with the objective of recovering trafficability and improving access to the communities affected by the poor condition of the neighboring roads as a result of the adverse effects of nature.


See also  Hay doves lying on bombs, from Ukraine to Pontebba the appeal for peace

You may also like

Recovery of salary step 2013: “Requests from teachers...

SEARCH IN THE CATHOLIC PAVILION OF THE REGIONAL...

Atrato waters. Social Control 2022.

“You have to be statuesque for that role”

James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero joined the...

‘Serial violence against six girls’, sentenced to 16...

Imran Khan willing to carry forward political dialogue

Feeding tomorrow, an initiative to be more sustainable...

A century without Sorolla. The painter of light...

Islamabad police raid Murad Saeed’s house

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy