The Municipal Government, through the Ministry of Public Works, is prioritizing road work in the different towns of Santaní, with cleaning of gutters, repair and maintenance of neighborhood roads with profiling and loading of gravel in critical places.

The community chief, Lic. Agustín Ovando, stated that these works are carried out with the objective of recovering trafficability and improving access to the communities affected by the poor condition of the neighboring roads as a result of the adverse effects of nature.