The Municipal Government of Tacuatí is currently prioritizing road work in the different rural communities in the area by cleaning gutters, repairing and maintaining neighborhood roads with profiling and loading gravel in critical places.

The local mayor, Sindulfo Franco, stated that these tasks are being carried out with the aim of recovering passability and improving access in the towns affected by the poor condition of the neighboring roads as a result of the adverse effects of nature.

