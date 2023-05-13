Municipality Week in Yumbo

From May 8 to 14, the industrial capital of Valle del Cauca will celebrate its 159 years of constitution as a municipality, with a rich cultural agenda that will take place in different Yumbo settings, seeking to promote artistic and cultural expressions promoted by the Municipal Institute of Yumbo culture.

On Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 9, the Museum Route begins. A series of circulation activities at the San Sebastián de Yumbo Museum, the MAMY Montañitas Museum and the Mulaló Museum, aimed at students from different Official Educational Institutions, in order to contribute to the conservation of the material heritage of the municipality.

The celebration continues on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 8:00 a.m. in Belalcázar Park, with International Book Day, which will include activities focused on promoting and encouraging reading, copyright protection, and the publishing industry. from the Yumbo Municipal Public Library.

Likewise, during this day, it will also be possible to see the Library Bus of the Jorge Garcés Borrero Departmental Library and the artistic exhibition in commemoration of Afro-Colombianity Day.

On Thursday of this week, the IMCY will join ‘ESPY al Barrio’ in Parque Lineal from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, with artistic exhibitions from the municipality’s museums: Casa Museo Hilda María CaMuHiMa and La Fundación Amigos FAMPAY Paleontological and Archaeological Museum; in addition to recreational and cultural activities, led by the process of Promotion and Citizen Culture.

Simultaneously, on Friday, May 12, the martial musician bands of the municipality and the region will be the protagonists with a parade through the streets of Yumbo, which will begin at Belalcázar Park at 9:00 am and end at Uribe Park, place where artistic presentations will take place starting at 2:00 p.m. and finally, the protocol act in commemoration of the 159 years of Yumbo will take place, starting at 4:00 p.m. in Uribe Park, giving way to the Concert of the Municipality, which will close this week with a flourish for Yumbo.





