by admin
Muñoz played the Anapoima Classic

women’s cycling

The cyclist from Dosquebradas, Natalia Muñoz, finished her participation in the 2023 Anapoima Classic, with her team Pedalea Cycling, having finished in box 15. The winner was Karina Flórez from Pacto por el Deporte.

The next race on the national calendar for the women’s branch will be the Tour of the Valley, a test to be held in the second week of May.

