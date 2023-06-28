Home » Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’ day
News

Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’ day

by admin
Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’ day

The German Farmers’ Day begins today in Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia.

28.06.2023

The President of the German Farmers’ Association, Rukwied, continues to see a tense business situation for many farmers. (dpa / picture alliance / Bernd Weißbrod)

At the start of the two-day event, the president of the farmers’ association, Rukwied, will give a speech. In the run-up to the German Press Agency, Rukwied said that the economic situation remained tense for many farmers. The higher cost level is still a burden – if not as extreme as before.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Özdemir and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Wüst are expected at the farmers’ day on Thursday. Chancellor Scholz wants to send a video message.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 28, 2023.

See also  In Milan the first trial against roadblocks for the climate. The eco-rebels: "We will call the scientific community to the classroom"

You may also like

Live blog: ++ Stoltenberg: Don’t underestimate Russia ++

Subject is sentenced to 15 years in prison...

Water systems in Baudó schools

The province’s talent community construction site promotion meeting...

After the Wagner uprising: Front not affected in...

Villavicencio: “I hate criminals and I feel honored...

The Chinese company Baidu assures that its AI...

Canadian Tiktoker Aaron Murphy gave away $250,000 in...

ICRC and CRUE train health personnel to strengthen...

Gathering Consensus and Seeking Common Development–Global business people...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy