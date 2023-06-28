Münster – the start of the two-day farmers’ day

The German Farmers’ Day begins today in Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia.

28.06.2023

The President of the German Farmers’ Association, Rukwied, continues to see a tense business situation for many farmers. (dpa / picture alliance / Bernd Weißbrod)

At the start of the two-day event, the president of the farmers’ association, Rukwied, will give a speech. In the run-up to the German Press Agency, Rukwied said that the economic situation remained tense for many farmers. The higher cost level is still a burden – if not as extreme as before.

Federal Minister of Agriculture Özdemir and Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Wüst are expected at the farmers’ day on Thursday. Chancellor Scholz wants to send a video message.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 28, 2023.

