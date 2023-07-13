Murad Ali Shah prepared to leave the Chief Minister House

The monitoring setup is rumored to arrive by the end of this month or early August. File photo

Thursday, July 13, 2023, 4:28 p.m

Karachi: Murad Ali Shah has prepared to leave the Chief Minister House.

The belongings of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were delivered to his personal residence, the bed and other items brought from the house of the Chief Minister were also transferred to his personal residence, sources say that the family of Sindh Chief Minister is living abroad.

It should be noted that the five-year term of the Sindh government is coming to an end in August, there are rumors regarding the caretaker set-up that it will come at the end of this month or at the beginning of August.

