On March 9, the ‘Collective Graffiti in El Remanso’ was held. The French artist Aurélie Andrès, in the company of the YAH and Comadres collectives, painted a mural with the message ‘Loving each other is urgent’.

The artist Natalia Cano, who participated in the graffiti, argued that the El Remanso neighborhood was selected because it is a sector that is located in the commune of Villa Santana and where the cultural services offered by the central system of the city do not reach Therefore, the cultural references found in this space for young people, boys and girls are not diverse, which leads to circles of poverty and violence that end up worsening due to the environments in which they grow up.

Las Comadres, which is a grassroots community organization of women from El Remanso who work on issues such as conditions and care for the neighborhood, in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic they had painted a mural that spoke of the importance of affection and that they left reflected in the message ‘Love each other it is urgent’.

In joint work with the YAH collective, Las Comadres assumed the call of the community that informed their desire to change the message of the mural, so the local collectives took advantage of the visit planned by the French Alliance of the international artist Aurélie Andrès and the mural was intervened which is now made up of the message ‘Loving each other is urgent’ and the symbol of the dandelion as a plant that has been interpreted as a weed, but which is actually used for healing and nutritional purposes and which is also undergoing a transformation process.