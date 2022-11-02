Home News Murder Boiocchi, the ultras who forced the fans to leave the Inter’s Curva Nord at San Siro have been identified
Murder Boiocchi, the ultras who forced the fans to leave the Inter’s Curva Nord at San Siro have been identified

After two days of analyzing the Meazza CCTV footage, Digos investigators have isolated some significant sequences. They are those of the forced outflow from the second green ring – and from the central segment of the third – during the second half of Inter-Sampdoria on Saturday evening, decided by the Curva Nord when the news of the murder of its leader, the 69-year-old Vittorio Boiocchi, arrived.

Murder Boiocchi: among ultrà leaders, neo-fascists and mafia bosses the criminal novel of the Curva Nord

An initial information was sent to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which specified that it had not received any complaints or had found interventions by 118 to support the injured or bruised, the work of the Digos proceeds on the cameras. And “he has already identified some ultras – reads a note from the Milanese Police Headquarters – who caused the outflow and isolated the position of another ultras responsible for having used violence against a person who hesitated to leave the stadium”. There are no complaints at the moment, awaiting further feedback: it is more likely that those responsible will be affected by daspo.

“Beatings, threats and insults: those moments of hell in the north curve”

Furthermore, they let it be known from via Fatebenefratelli, “other investigations are underway on two callers who contacted 112 NUE to complain, about an hour after the events, of having been removed from the stands”. The verification of the dozens of posts and messages on what was happening at the Meazza will take longer: “Some authors of the reports on social networks are also being tracked down to give details of the complained episodes”.

See also  At what point is the National Recovery and Resilience Plan

Inter CEO Marotta: “Episode in Curva Nord a bad page of football”

“Inter fights all kinds of physical and verbal violence, we take many initiatives. I compare it to the Var, we try to make fewer and fewer mistakes but there are, as with violence, we are unable to eradicate it and we need help from the institution. , clubs and fans “. Inter’s CEO said so Giuseppe Marotta, interviewed by Sky Sport before the match against Bayern Munich. “Inter have one of the best supporters in terms of turnout and quality and also as a set of values. Let’s look at the good things and not the bad ones. Even if the page last night is a bad page in the history of football”, Marotta added.

