Murder Carol Maltesi, the mother comments on the sentence

After the sentence passed for the murder of Carol Maltesi, the mother of the 26-year-old lashed out against the judges.

Of Ilaria Minucci Published on 15 July 2023

The mother of Carol Maltesithe woman killed and torn to pieces by her ex-partner, commented the judgment issued at the end of the trial focused on the murder of his daughter.

“The trial was done to my daughter Carol, not to whoever killed her,” thundered the mother of Carol Maltesithe 26-year-old killed and torn to pieces – 15 in total – by her neighbor and ex-boyfriend Davide Fontana. The murderer was sentenced to 30 years in prison: he was therefore spared a life sentence.

The sentence was motivated by the Court of Assizes which wrote that Fontana, when he committed the murder, had realized “that the young and uninhibited Carol Maltesi had to some extent used him to better pursue her own personal interests and professional”. It would have been precisely this, therefore, for the judges to unleash the “homicidal action”.

The woman’s words

To the microphones of the local newspaper Bresciatoday, the victim’s mother said she was destroyed by the judges’ decision. “There are no words, it is a shameful sentence, really scandalous,” she said. And she underlined that her daughter was “a normal girl, a very good mother with her son and she was very present with me too”. “She always took care of me, she took me to the hospital for therapy,” she added, explaining that she suffered from a serious illness. The health conditions of the woman then worsened after the brutal killing of the 26-year-old.

“There has been a lot of talk about Carol, but here the monster is whoever killed her,” said the lawyer representing the Maltese’s ex-partner and son. And, referring to her decision to pursue the profession of hard actress, she added: “If Carol had continued to carry out the sales assistant activity, as she did before the pandemic, in my opinion, all other things being equal, the Fontana would have been sentenced to life imprisonment”.