[The Epoch Times, February 17, 2023]Recently, there have been cases of stabbing people with knives in many places in China. The latest news revealed that in a supper shop in Jishou, Hunan Province, many people stabbed people with knives after drinking.

On February 16, the Public Security Bureau in Jishou, Hunan Province reported that at 1:32 am on the 14th, someone in a supper shop on Huancheng Road in the city made a disturbance after drinking. Beat Yue to the outside of the store.

According to the report, Yue was slightly injured. But netizens expressed disbelief, “Several cuts, the injury is relatively minor?” Some netizens also said: “It should be cut with the back of the knife, and I was knocked out.”

Two days after the incident, related videos were circulated on the Internet on the 16th, and the police reported it only after it aroused concern. The online video showed that after Yue was chased outside the store, many people swung knives and slashed at him.

In addition to Jishou, Hunan Province, there have also been murder cases in Guangdong, Guangxi and other places.

On February 15, students of Xianju Vocational Technical School in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province fought and were stabbed many times. Two of them died and the other two were injured. On the same day, a man in Foshan, Guangdong, threw sulfuric acid on a woman and then stabbed her several times.

At noon on February 14, a man stabbed a woman multiple times with a knife in Wanda Mall Plaza in Nanning, Guangxi.

On the 13th, a case of wounding someone with a knife occurred in Shangjiao Community, Chang’an Town, Dongguan, Guangdong. A man stabbed several people at the gate of an electronics factory due to a grudge, resulting in the death of three people.

Mr. Zhang, a doctor of law in Beijing, once told The Epoch Times that the root cause of the hostility in mainland society is the CCP. Since the establishment of the CCP, it has run the country with violence for decades. It is the violence of the CCP that has driven the hostility of the whole society.

