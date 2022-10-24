VITTORIO VENETO. Was Giovanni Maria Cuccato sentenced to 12 years in prison, 46 years old from Conegliano, the man who on the night of 12 December 2020 inThe pensioner Luciano Dall’Ava, 72 years old from Colle Umberto, went on Tuesday with a kitchen knife, killing him after delivering a series of fatal blows to the throat. After serving his sentence, Cuccato will also have to spend 5 years in a nursing home. The requests of the public prosecutor Giulio Caprarola have been accepted in full. Cuccato will also have to compensate Dall’Ava’s children, Domenico and Federica. Judge Angelo Mascolo awarded the children (civil party with the lawyer Enrico d’Orazio) a provisional payment of 50 thousand euros.

Against Cuccato (defended by the lawyer Cristiana Polesel) the accusation of attempted murder against Irabor Joy had fallen during the investigation, the African woman who was in the car with Dall’Ava and who unleashed the killer’s anger and jealousy. The injuries sustained by the woman were not inflicted by Cuccato with the aim of killing her. These are two minor stab wounds on the woman’s left hand which gave her a prognosis of about ten days. Cuccato was also accused of two other crimes: private violence (by force he forced the African to get off the victim’s Fiat Fiorino and enter her Fiat Punto) and for taking a knife out of the house.

The murder took place in Piazza Fiume in San Giacomo di Veglia, near the church. Cuccato that evening had parked his Punto next to Dall’Ava’s pick-up on the passenger side and had let the 39-year-old Nigerian out and force her into her. Then, entering through the passenger side door of the pick-up, he struck several blows on Dall’Ava’s neck, arm and face. After the murder of the pensioner, the Nigerian woman, terrified by the murderous raptus, got out of Cuccato’s car, abandoning her handbag with the cell phone, and ran towards home, which is located a few tens of meters from the crime scene. At that juncture Cuccato, who had wounded the woman in her hand, had chased her with the knife. A few hours after the arrest of the murderer by the police.