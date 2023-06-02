Murder Giulia, the investigating judge rules out premeditation for Impagnatiello – Lombardy

The investigating judge of Milan Angela Minerva validated the detention and ordered the precautionary custody in prison for Alessandro Impagnatielloaccused of killing Julia Tramontano, his girlfriend in her seventh month of pregnancy, stabbed several times last Saturday evening in their apartment in Senago, in the Milanese area. The 30-year-old, confessed, also tried twice to burn the body of his partner which he then hid in the brush near the pits of a building not far from home. He is liable for aggravated voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and abortion without consent.

The investigating judge has excluding the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty emphasizing that “the homicidal action is not currently characterized by particular stubbornness, taking into account the type of weapon used and the number and extent of the blows inflicted”. With regard to the premeditation for the investigating judge, who cites the jurisprudence, from when the intention to kill arose to the moment in which Impagnatiello stabbed Giulia, not enough time had elapsed to recognize the aggravating circumstance.

Impagnetiello explained that “he acted without a real reason why stressed out by the situation that had arisen, mentioning, among other things, as a source of stress, not only the management of the two girls but also the fact that others had become aware of them”. This can be read in the provision with which the investigating judge Angela Minerva the detention was validated and the 30-year-old was placed in custody in prison.

The validation interrogation

Impagnatiello’s interrogation lasted less than an hour, just enough time to confirm what he confessed, adding details of the murder. The defender denied that his assistant on Saturday evening, when he killed Giulia, was under the influence of drugs.

It wasn’t enough that between those two women, “psychologically abused” by him in the same way and until a few days ago unaware of being related to the same man, a “solidarity” had been created, a “union”, so much so that one he had offered shelter to the other. Alessandro Impagnatiello “he wanted to get rid of at all costs,” according to prosecutors, of Julia Tramontano and he did it “relentlessly” also on the body, trying to burn it twice. And he also showed up at the other’s house, who luckily didn’t open the door. “It was me, I stabbed her two or three times,” confessed the 30-year-old, professional barman in a luxury hotel in Milan, already the father of a child from another relationship, and capable of lying to Giulia for months, 29 years old, with whom he lived in their house in Senago, in the Milanese area, but also with the other woman, a former colleague with whom he had been dating for just over a year.

It was he on Sunday, feigning concern, who reported the disappearance of Giulia Tramontano, with a job in the real estate sector and parents who live in the Neapolitan area, who immediately arrived in Senago to look for their daughter, together with his brother and sister. The last image from a surveillance camera was taken on Saturday around 7pm as he returned home. He “collapsed” in front of the carabinieri of the investigative unit and the Rho Company and the deputy Letizia Mannella and the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, when the investigators also challenged him for the traces of blood found on the stairs of the condominium outside the apartment. In addition to those found at home, in his car, the inconsistencies in his version, the images recovered, the contents of seized phones and devices. Brought to the barracks, he had the body found: he had thrown it into a cavity, a hole behind the boxes in an area not far from the house and had tried to cover it with things placed on top, such as cellophane.

The meeting between the two women and solidarity

As reconstructed in the investigations, also thanks to the testimony of the other woman, a young Englishwoman, around 5pm on Saturday she and Giulia had met for the first time in a bar. For weeks both had suspicions about a parallel life of Impagnetiello. The 23-year-old Englishwoman, heard by prosecutors to whom she expressed “anger” against his behaviour, said that when that clarifying meeting took place on Saturday afternoon, there was a form of “solidarity”, because they discussed the “mistreatment”, “lies” included, that the 30-year-old would have put in place with both. So much so that the 23-year-old told Giulia: “If you have problems when you come home, come and stay with me”. She returned to Senago and was killed. According to her and not only her confession, her partner hit her with a kitchen knife between 7 and 8.30 pm. Knife which, according to her version to be verified in many respects, at first she would have held in her hand for self-harming gestures, being in shock at what she had discovered. Twice he would try to burn her body. First using alcohol in the bathtub, then with petrol in a box.

The fake message on whatsapp

With her body not yet hidden, however, he would have gone out and around 2 in the morning he would have presented himself under the other woman’s house trying to enter, but she “scared” did not open. The 23-year-old sent a message to Giulia that evening, she was worried because she didn’t answer and at a certain point a whatsapp appeared on her phone “I lied to you, leave me alone” which came from Tramontano’s phone, but which the 30-year-old would have written, because she was already dead. He who had also sent a message from that phone to a friend of Giulia’s.

Search the Internet for information on how to dispose of the body

A feminicide, the umpteenth, “solved in 72 hours”, the investigators said, despite the “misdirection attempts”. And also aggravated by premeditation: five minutes before Tramontano entered the house, he had searched the Internet for “how to dispose of a body in a bathtub” and “how to clean burnt spots”. He said he did it “all by himself” when he took the body away, but he is investigating possible accomplices who may have helped him at some stage.

The prosecutor: ‘Giulia’s boyfriend searched online for how to kill her’

The prosecutor: ‘Never go to the last meeting’

The amazement of friends. “He was a good boy, we never, ever would have expected from this angel face” what then happened. Thus the father of a friend of Alessandro Impagnetiello. “He was considered one of the most beautiful in the company – he added -. He and my son spoke on May 30”, the day after he himself had reported the disappearance of the woman. “He was discouraged by Giulia’s disappearance, his friends tried to console and help him. We never, ever thought of this epilogue. When we saw the news, we couldn’t believe it”.

The Armani Bamboo Bar, where Impagnatiello worked, remained closed and access was not allowed to any external customers. The place was supposed to open at 11. The entrance guarded by the bouncers of the Armani Hotel. “Such facts are not tolerable in a civil society. Episodes like this cannot and must never happen. For this reason, already during the days of the investigation, Mr. Alessandro Impagnatiello had been suspended from his duties as barman at the Armani Hotel “, reads a note from the Armani Group and Emaar Properties Pjsc, the company that owns the Armani Hotel, which expresses “its condolences and closeness to Giulia Tramontano’s family”.