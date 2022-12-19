A 35-year-old man was shot and killed this morning in a bar he owned on the outskirts of Milan in the Corvetto district in via Bessarion. On the spot – where the police intervened, with the agents of the flying forces and the flying squad – several shell casings were found. Help arrived quickly, but when the medical personnel arrived, the man, owner of the “Caffetteria Milano” bar, a man of Chinese origins, was already dead.

The alarm was raised around 7.15am. At the moment, the dynamics of the blood event have not yet been reconstructed. Investigators are working to collect testimonies, understand exactly what happened and reconstruct the victim’s past to understand how the murder happened.

(News being updated)