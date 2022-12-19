Home News Murder in Milan in the Corvetto district: owner of a bar shot dead at dawn
News

Murder in Milan in the Corvetto district: owner of a bar shot dead at dawn

by admin
Murder in Milan in the Corvetto district: owner of a bar shot dead at dawn

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed this morning in a bar he owned on the outskirts of Milan in the Corvetto district in via Bessarion. On the spot – where the police intervened, with the agents of the flying forces and the flying squad – several shell casings were found. Help arrived quickly, but when the medical personnel arrived, the man, owner of the “Caffetteria Milano” bar, a man of Chinese origins, was already dead.

The alarm was raised around 7.15am. At the moment, the dynamics of the blood event have not yet been reconstructed. Investigators are working to collect testimonies, understand exactly what happened and reconstruct the victim’s past to understand how the murder happened.

(News being updated)

See also  Zhangjiakou Chongli Olympic Park opens

You may also like

New Procurement Code, yes of the CDM. Pnrr,...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Manitalidea, the procedure for the dismissal of all...

Fire in the night at Villa Luisa Strassoldo,...

The ABM rewards the best stories on emigration

Citizenship income, no allowance for under 29s without...

Ivrea, Shooting Sarajevo at the Ico Workshops

Padua, Don Luca Favarin: “I take the last...

Pozza bets everything on the Olympics: «The infrastructures...

Expert advice: Pay close attention to the post-infection...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy